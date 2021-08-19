Sakuú opens pilot facility for solid-state battery production

Additive manufacturing technology company Sakuú has announced that it is to begin production of solid-state batteries at its pilot line and learning center.

With the capability to produce up to 2.5MWh of solid-state batteries annually, the pilot line will also be utilized as a customer learning center for the company’s advanced additive manufacturing platform. Sakuú’s solid-state batteries are stated to be up to 50% smaller and 30% lighter than lithium-ion batteries currently available on the market, and cost less when manufactured in a high volume.

Factory design and process companies Relevant Industrial and Honeywell Process Solutions will aid Sakuú in the design and development of its pilot line, while providing further engineering, process design, systems integration and process manufacturing expertise.

Furthermore, Relevant and Honeywell will support Sakuú by scaling the lab environment into a fully functioning pilot manufacturing plant. The second phase of the process is scheduled to begin in 2022, in which Sakuú AM platforms will be used to mass produce solid-state batteries with a capacity of up to 1GWh per year.

The pilot line will be utilized by Sakuú to demonstrate the viability of the battery manufacturing process, alongside sample products being delivered to the company’s early access strategic partners.

“This is an important milestone for Sakuú. Our SSB technology development has progressed to the level where we have decided to move ahead with our plan to construct and operate a pilot facility,” commented Robert Bagheri, CEO and founder, Sakuú.

“With the assistance of our key development partners, Relevant Industrial and Honeywell Process Solutions, the facility will be operational by end of 2021. This facility will enable us to provide our strategic customers and early access partners with solid-state batteries for their own development and testing.”