Rimac progresses construction of new HQ and R&D center

EV hypercar manufacturer Rimac Group is proceeding with construction of the company’s new €200M (US$224.25m) state-of-the-art global HQ. According to the company, when finished the site will be one of the largest combined R&D and production facilities in Europe, not just within the automotive industry.

The complex will enable the company to ramp up from prototype and smaller volume projects to high-volume production of its high-performance electric drivetrain and battery systems. At the same time, the campus will serve as the production base for all future Rimac models and their key components, including the Rimac Nevera.

Featuring an on-site test track and museum, alongside design, engineering, production and testing facilities, the striking buildings and greenery have been carefully harmonized by famous Croatian architectural practice 3LHD, with the complex covering a built area of 100,000m2 over a wider 200,000m2 site.

Speaking about the project, that has been part of his vision for over a decade, company founder and CEO Mate Rimac said, “Ever since I founded the company, building the best possible working environment was key to me. It is more natural to create great products when one is in the right surroundings. With the Campus we want to do exactly that – create the best environment for working and creativity, but not only for our employees. This is a place where customers, students and the general public are welcome and invited to mingle with our employees. We also take great care to integrate the facility into nature and its surroundings and to be carbon neutral.

“Croatia will always be our home and to begin laying the foundations of our new long-term base is a huge milestone as we build something that allows us to best reflect our brand, ambitions and be a springboard for growth over the next decade and beyond. Strengthening our position as a hypercar maker, as well as a leading Tier 1 supplier of electric performance technology to the world’s largest automotive manufacturers, we can’t wait to show off the final creation and move into our long-term home.”