QuantumScape and Volkswagen enter agreement to build solid-state battery pilot-line facility

QuantumScape, a solid-state battery developer, has entered an agreement with Volkswagen Group of America to jointly select a location for the two companies’ latest venture – a solid-state battery pilot-line facility due for completion by the end of 2021. The pair are currently contemplating Salzgitter, Germany, for the location of the new site.

The QS-1 pilot-line facility will initially be a 1GWh battery cell commercial production plant for electric vehicle batteries, with the two companies planning to eventually expand production at the same site to 20GWh.

') } // --> ') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write('') } // -->

') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write(' ') } // --> ') } else if (width >= 425) { console.log ('largescreen'); document.write('') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write('') } // -->

“Our goal has been to bring our solid-state lithium-metal batteries to market as soon as possible,” commented Jagdeep Singh, CEO and co-founder of QuantumScape. “This joint venture brings together QuantumScape’s core battery technology with Volkswagen’s deep understanding of high-volume, high-quality production, and maximizes our ability to bring this technology into industrial production.”

The QS-1 facility is to follow on from the QS-0 site, QuantumScape’s planned pre-pilot line. QuantumScape has released details in a shareholder’s letter outlining that the company has secured a facility in San Jose for the QS-0 line. Following considerable interest in the company’s technology, QuantumScape has also announced that it will double the production capacity of the QS-0 site to 200,000 cells annually.

In March 2021, Volkswagen invested US$100m in the project after the OEM confirmed via lab tests in Germany that QuantumScape cells met the established technical criteria.