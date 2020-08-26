Powertrain giant expands in Slovakia

Building on a long-standing presence in the country, powertrain manufacturer Magna has announced it will expand its powertrain business with a new facility in Kechnec, Slovakia. The plant will be the company’s first metal-forming location in Europe, with the 7,675m2 (82,600ft2) facility due to start production in August 2021 with a workforce of approximately 50 people.

Magna says the factory not only expands its reach within the region, but also brings additional capabilities to its existing Kechnec campus, where a transmission plant was opened 15 years ago by Getrag, which Magna acquired in 2016 and currently makes transmissions for BMW Group.

Commenting on the expansion, Tom Rucker, president of Magna Powertrain, said, “It is an exciting time in the automotive industry and for Magna, especially in our powertrain business. We stand ready with our products at the forefront of electrification and a portfolio that provides sustainable, innovative powertrain solutions for today and the future.”