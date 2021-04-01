Mercedes-Benz confirms eSprinter production plans

German OEM Mercedes-Benz has announced that its next-gen electric eSprinter will be built at three plants. The eSprinter, which is based on the newly developed Electric Versatility Platform, will be produced in North Charleston, South Carolina, and in Germany at its Düsseldorf and Ludwigsfelde sites.

“We have decided to expand the next generation of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter to a total of three locations in our strong global production network, thus creating optimal synergies,” explained Dr Ingo Ettischer, head of production at Mercedes-Benz Vans. “For the adjustment of production, we will invest around €50m (US$59m) in each of the three plants. We will start production of the eSprinter successively from the second half of 2023.”

The OEM sees sustainable production as another important step on the road toward CO2 neutrality. As such, the brand has pledged to ensure that its own passenger car and van plants will be CO2 -neutral worldwide as early as 2022 in line with the targets of its Ambition 2039 plan.

“With our newly developed Electric Versatility Platform, we are significantly expanding our offering in the commercial series. With production of the next generation of the eSprinter in the USA and in Germany, we ensure market-oriented production,” explained Marcus Breitschwerdt, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. “In total, we are investing around €350m (US$410m) into the next generation of the eSprinter.”