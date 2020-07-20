JLR hits engine milestone

In 2016, Jaguar Land Rover launched its Ingenium range of engines, a modular platform utilizing Schaeffler Group’s Multiair/UniAir hydraulically actuated variable valve timing system.

The engine range is centered around a 500cc cylinder capacity and all of the units to date feature either single or twin-turbochargers. Recently, JLR announced it had passed the landmark of 1.5 million Ingenium engines produced, while also adding a new, six-cylinder, alloy blocked diesel to the range, which will initially power the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models.

JLR noted that the latest six-cylinder diesel shares its manufacturing facilities with the six-cylinder petrol engine – which was launched last year – including the machining of the key architecture, cylinder head, cylinder block and crankshaft, as well as the assembly and testing of the engine.

The company explained that it will continue development of the Ingenium range of IC engines, in combination with hybrid and pure EV platforms, which will include future use of hydrogen fuel cell systems.