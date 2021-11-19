Ionity opens technology test center in Unterschleissheim

Ionity has opened an innovative technology test center in Unterschleissheim, Bavaria. The new e-mobility test site offers full end-to-end testing, including testing on functional technologies such as plug and charge.

At the 5,000m2 test center, which sits just outside Munich, Ionity can carry out validation and interoperability tests between electric vehicles and charging stations as well as regression and software tests. This allows testing on almost all HPC charging stations available on the European market in one location.

“Every company interprets interface standards slightly differently in the process,” explained Laurence Langenbrink, lead testing services at Ionity. “In our test centre, we can closely examine all steps in the charging process – from authentication and power transfer to the end of charging – and get feedback on any incompatibilities or issues.

“Thanks to our mobile testing equipment – a truck with a controllable electrical load that can charge at a maximum of 350 kW and simulate corresponding vehicles – real-time charging simulations and validation tests can also be carried out on-site at our customers’ premises,” he added.

Currently, Ionity is developing use cases and flowcharts for tests on various hardware models. The goal is to offer EV drivers the highest possible reliability at all Ionity locations, regardless of the vehicle manufacturer, and to use market innovations in the Ionity network only after they have successfully passed their own tests.