Hyperion relocates to Ohio for fuel cell manufacture and development

USA-based green hydrogen technology company Hyperion is moving its headquarters from Southern California to a 65-acre facility on the west side of Columbus, Ohio. The facility will also house a research and development center in addition to its manufacturing operations.

The company is set to invest more than US$297m in the new facility to manufacture its next-generation hydrogen fuel cell, which will power a line of stationary and mobile energy storage products, including its XP-1 hypercar.

Angelo Kafantaris, CEO of Hyperion and an Ohio native, said, “After 10 years of development, we are thrilled to bring our hydrogen technology back to Columbus where it all started. Building the XP-1 allowed us to test and refine our fuel cell technology, allowing us to create the most advanced green hydrogen fuel cell stack for a number of different applications. With its ability to store mass quantities of electric energy, hydrogen has tremendous long-term, zero-emission potential for the energy sector, and will be one of the most powerful tools in reducing carbon emissions on a global scale.”

Hyperion chose to move into a building that once housed the printing operations of The Columbus Dispatch newspaper, because the layout and operations of the highly advanced roll-to-roll printing hub mirror those of a high-yield fuel cell membrane coating process. Between the ideal technical capabilities of the building, the hydrogen supplier network already in place in Ohio as well as the depth of the local R&D talent, Hyperion hopes to be able to fast track its operations and begin production in 2023.