GM invests in electric motor stator production at Lockport Components plant

General Motors has announced plans to invest nearly US$154m in its Lockport Components plant in western New York state. The investment will be used to renovate the facility and purchase and install new machinery and equipment used in the production of stator modules, a key component of electric motors.

As Lockport Components prepares for electric motor component production, the facility will continue to build a variety of parts that support GM’s existing truck and SUV production. It currently produces radiators, condensers, heater cores, evaporators, HVAC modules, oil coolers and other components used in a variety of GM trucks.

“GM’s investment in Lockport Components reaffirms our commitment to manufacturing in Western New York and our confidence in this team. They will build a crucial module in our electric motor assembly for our future electric trucks and SUVs,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability. “This is an excellent example of how we are bringing our workforce along on the journey to an all-electric future while we scale our EV production capacity and maintain a flow of parts for our current vehicles.”

Lockport Components was founded in 1910 as the Harrison Radiator Company, which designed, manufactured and sold automotive radiators and components.