GM announces third EV production factory

General Motors is to transition its Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant into the company’s third EV manufacturing site. The Cadillac Lyriq will be the first EV produced at Spring Hill, though production of the Cadillac XT6 and XT5 will continue, with the facility building both traditionally powered Cadillac products and EVs.

“We are committed to investing in the USA, our employees and our communities,” said GM chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “These investments underscore the success of our vehicles today, and our vision of an all-electric future.”

In the last 19 months, GM has committed to invest more than US$4.5bn at three US manufacturing sites to prepare those facilities for EV-related vehicle production.

In January, the manufacturer announced it was investing US$2.2bn at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly facility, which is now known as Factory Zero, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.

Production of the all-electric GMC Hummer EV pickup, the first of a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs to be built at GM’s Factory Zero plant, will begin in late 2021. This will be followed soon after by the Cruise Origin, a purpose-built electric, self-driving vehicle.

Photo: Wade Payne for General Motors