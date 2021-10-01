Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Facility Developments

Ford announces plans to build Kentucky battery manufacturing campus

Ford Motor Company has revealed plans to create a technologically advanced battery manufacturing campus in Glendale, Kentucky, that will encompass twin plants to produce batteries for the next generation of electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

With production expected to begin in 2025, the all-new US$5.8bn, 1,500-acre complex – BlueOvalSK Battery Park – will create approximately 5,000 new jobs and help strengthen the local community.

With two assembly plants – Louisville Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant – employing more than 13,000 workers, plus 172 suppliers and nearly 50 Ford dealerships, Ford already has a strong presence in Kentucky and has committed a US$525m national investment in technician training over the next five years.

“Ford is excited to make this historic investment in Kentucky, a state that has been part of the Ford story since we rolled a Model T down an assembly line in Louisville in 1913,” said Lisa Drake, chief operating officer, North America, Ford Motor Company.

