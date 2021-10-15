BorgWarner breaks ground on Viana electrification plant

Auto supplier BorgWarner has started construction on a new plant in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, where it plans to produce electrification products such as electric motors, inverters and battery management systems for a range of auto makers in Europe.

Investment in the new facility – where production is slated to partially begin in Q3 2022 and reach full capacity in 2024 – amounts to €100m. The 17,000m2 facility will house operations, engineering, quality and purchasing and is expected to create about 300 new jobs.

“Europe is a very important manufacturing base for global auto makers. Our newest plant is strategically located to serve our customers with localized production and to meet growing demand for electrification products,” said Tony Allen, president and general manager for Europe, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems.

“BorgWarner’s investment in a new industrial plant for the electric vehicle segment in Viana do Castelo is a clear demonstration of Portugal’s attractiveness for high value-added projects and a clear commitment to the future of electric mobility,” added Hugues Simion, plant manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems Viana.

As part of its Charging Forward initiative, BorgWarner is accelerating its electrification strategy and has announced plans to grow electric vehicle revenues to 45% by 2030, along with a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.