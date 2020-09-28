Bentley engine facility nears completion

Bentley Motors in Crewe, UK, is nearing completion of its new test and development center, following an official topping out ceremony. According to Bentley, the engineering test facility is the latest phase in ongoing development at the Pyms Lane site.

Dr Matthias Rabe, member of the board for engineering, said, “This new facility will further enhance our already industry-leading, modern factory headquarters and will enable us to grow as we look toward the electrification of our model range. Additionally, and crucially, it will allow us the independence to test our own engines as we rapidly accelerate our journey toward electrification.”

The facility is due to open in 2021, covering more than 4,600m2 (50,000ft2) over two stories, including 1,550m2 (16,700ft2) intended for the installation of a single climate-controlled chassis dynamometer, operating across a range of temperatures from -10°C to +40°C (14-104°F). Bentley says there will also be a dedicated laboratory to run Real Driving Emissions (RDE) using the latest portable emissions measurement systems.

The company says the center will help it meet increased consumer demand for its current range of luxury vehicles, enabling it to carry out the latest WLTP fuel and efficiency test procedures more swiftly in house.