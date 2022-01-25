Engine + Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»Toshiba releases high-output photo relay for BMS applications
Engine Electronics

Toshiba releases high-output photo relay for BMS applications

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Toshiba has launched the TLX9160T, a normally open (NO) 1-Form-A photo relay that it says is suitable for high-voltage automotive batteries. Housed in a SO16L-T package, the new device is Toshiba’s first to feature a high output withstand voltage of 1,500V (min). The company says the product is ready for volume shipment to customers.

Incorporation of high-voltage MOSFETs in the device is key to the output withstand voltage of 1,500V. Furthermore, the use of a SO16L-T package made of a resin from the IEC 60664-1 international standard material group I, which has a CTI (comparative tracking index) exceeding 600 and four fewer pins (pins 11 to 14 are removed from the existing SO16L package), accommodates creepage of 5mm or more at the device’s detector. This ensures support for up 1,000V supply voltages under IEC 60664‐1, making the photo relay suitable for high-voltage automotive applications with batteries of up to 1,000V.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Lawrence has been covering engineering subjects – with a focus on motorsport technology – since 2007 and has edited and contributed to a variety of international titles. Currently he is responsible for content across UKI Media & Events' portfolio of websites while also writing for the company's print titles.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.