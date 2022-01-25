Toshiba releases high-output photo relay for BMS applications

Toshiba has launched the TLX9160T, a normally open (NO) 1-Form-A photo relay that it says is suitable for high-voltage automotive batteries. Housed in a SO16L-T package, the new device is Toshiba’s first to feature a high output withstand voltage of 1,500V (min). The company says the product is ready for volume shipment to customers.

Incorporation of high-voltage MOSFETs in the device is key to the output withstand voltage of 1,500V. Furthermore, the use of a SO16L-T package made of a resin from the IEC 60664-1 international standard material group I, which has a CTI (comparative tracking index) exceeding 600 and four fewer pins (pins 11 to 14 are removed from the existing SO16L package), accommodates creepage of 5mm or more at the device’s detector. This ensures support for up 1,000V supply voltages under IEC 60664‐1, making the photo relay suitable for high-voltage automotive applications with batteries of up to 1,000V.