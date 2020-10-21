Equipmake launches cost-effective ASIL-D inverter

UK electrification specialist Equipmake has launched an inverter that combines off-the-shelf ASIL-D functional safety with high power density, which the company says makes it a cost-effective choice for manufacturers of low-volume, high-performance electric vehicles.

With the growth in low-volume production of electric sports cars, including hypercars and electrified classic cars from OEMs and startups alike, Equipmake has developed the HPI-450 to address a major challenge faced by these manufacturers: equipping their vehicle with an inverter that has ASIL-D functional safety and high performance but comes in on budget too.

Ian Foley, managing director, Equipmake, explained, “Until now, high-performance inverters with ASIL-D functional safety have only really been available from Tier 1 suppliers to OEMs at considerable cost. That cost is not viable for low-volume runs, so for a manufacturer of niche high-performance electric vehicles – and even an OEM looking to do a low-volume run of EVs – sourcing the right inverter has been a challenge. Equipmake has solved this with the HPI-450, which not only has off-the-shelf ASIL-D status but outstanding power density, at a cost that is very competitive even at low volumes.”

The HPI-450 inverter features a power density of 30kW/kg and features Semikron IGBT modules, capable of switching frequencies at up to 20kHz.