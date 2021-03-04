Dana acquires Pi Innovo to enhance software and electronics capability

Drivetrain manufacturer Dana has announced the acquisition of embedded software and electronic control unit manufacturer Pi Innovo. Having previously held a non-controlling interest in the company, Dana says it will use Pi Innovo expertise to produce solutions for light-vehicle, commercial-vehicle and off-highway markets.

Specifically, it will use Pi’s expertise to bolster its in-house capability when it comes to electrodynamics, helping to grow Dana’s electrification product portfolio by introducing a selection of turnkey electric vehicle application software, auxiliary controllers and vehicle-level controllers.

Dana chairman and CEO, James Kamsickas, said, “The extremely talented and experienced Pi Innovo team have provided exceptional modular software and controls solutions for original equipment manufacturers for more than 25 years. Integrating Pi Innovo with Dana’s leading e-propulsion software capabilities will further enhance our ability to provide value for our customers as they continue to accelerate their electric vehicle portfolio development.”