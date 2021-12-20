Transient Plasma Systems reports breakthroughs in ignition technology

Transient Plasma Systems (TPS), which designs and markets nanosecond pulsed power systems, has revealed that it has made significant advances in its ignition technology, including development milestones in control software, plug configuration and cost reduction, thus narrowing the gap to commercialization.

The TPS ignition system has demonstrated promising results in engine tests at automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and national laboratories. Tests showed improvements in fuel efficiency by as much as 20% at low load points (such as highway driving) and 10-15% over the entire drive cycle.

Recent breakthroughs at the company includes development of robust control software that allows optimization of the energy used for ignition during engine operating cycles, and a plug configuration that reduces breakdown voltage, allowing reduction of the cost and size of the power supply.

“The ignition technology advances made by TPS in 2021 have enabled us to significantly narrow the gap to commercialization,” said Dan Singleton, CEO and co-founder of Transient Plasma Systems. “For advanced ignition systems to be adopted, cost, size and lower energy consumption are critical. We feel confident that our technology is ready to usher in the benefits of lower emissions, and lead the industry’s push toward cleaner mobility.”