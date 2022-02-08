SuperTurbo secures prototype production with Linmar Corporation

Turbocharger specialist SuperTurbo Technologies and Linamar Corporation have entered an exclusive agreement to bring the SuperTurbo to market. McLaren Engineering, a division of Linamar, will produce prototype units for durability testing. Upon successful completion of testing, under the terms of the exclusive agreement, Linamar will manufacture and test SuperTurbos for the global market.

The SuperTurbo is a mechanically driven turbocharger that provides “on-demand” boost to internal combustion engines, which provides the ability to precisely control and balance boost pressure and air-fuel ratio. It supports 7.5L to 16L internal combustion engines for both on-highway and construction applications, where increasingly strict emission and CO2 regulations require advanced air management systems.

“SuperTurbo’s partnership with Linamar brings our company one step closer to commercializing a technology that can significantly reduce emissions, increase engine performance, and lower fuel costs relative to competing engine boosting technologies,” said Mark Herbst, CEO at SuperTurbo. “Linamar is a world-class manufacturing enterprise and an ideal partner for our company as it progresses into the critically important stage of delivering a commercial-ready product to market. We look forward to leveraging Linamar’s vast global resources to manufacture and launch new products globally.”

In addition to the Linamar partnership, SuperTurbo recently completed a collaboration with AVL to investigate the carbon and emissions reduction possibilities of the hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE). Focusing specifically on commercial vehicle applications, the company says its SuperTurbo demonstrated the ability to optimize the lambda to lower engine out NOx to less than 1g/kWh to 2g/kWh over the majority of the operating range, increasing efficiency by up to 4% while maintaining rapid, diesel-like transients.