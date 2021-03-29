Revised Subaru 2.5-liter makes European debut in the new Outback

Subaru has introduced its new Outback to the European market. At the heart of the updated vehicle, which will arrive in showrooms in April this year, is a heavily revised 2.5-liter Boxer engine and the OEM’s Lineartronic CVT.

The direct-injection 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated, horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine has been heavily reworked. Subaru says that 90% of the unit’s components have been redesigned, which has allowed for a higher compression ratio.

In addition to work on the engine, the Japanese auto maker has tweaked the Lineartronic CVT, with the gear ratio coverage expanded to a wide range equivalent to 8-AT. The Boxer engine and Lineartronic transmission are combined in the European Outback to offer permanent symmetrical AWD.

The sixth-generation Outback, which offers 2-ton towing capacity, is Subaru’s flagship model, designed to offer enhanced driving performance and increased torque control.