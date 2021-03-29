Engine + Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»Revised Subaru 2.5-liter makes European debut in the new Outback
Engine Components

Revised Subaru 2.5-liter makes European debut in the new Outback

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Subaru has introduced its new Outback to the European market. At the heart of the updated vehicle, which will arrive in showrooms in April this year, is a heavily revised 2.5-liter Boxer engine and the OEM’s Lineartronic CVT.

The direct-injection 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated, horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine has been heavily reworked. Subaru says that 90% of the unit’s components have been redesigned, which has allowed for a higher compression ratio.

In addition to work on the engine, the Japanese auto maker has tweaked the Lineartronic CVT, with the gear ratio coverage expanded to a wide range equivalent to 8-AT. The Boxer engine and Lineartronic transmission are combined in the European Outback to offer permanent symmetrical AWD.

The sixth-generation Outback, which offers 2-ton towing capacity, is Subaru’s flagship model, designed to offer enhanced driving performance and increased torque control.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Sam joined the UKi Media & Events automotive team in 2017, having recently graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in journalism. For the newest addition to the editorial team, stepping into the assistant editor position signalled the start of a career in the subject he studied. Now deputy editor for Professional MotorSport World and Engine + Powertrain Technology International, Sam writes content for both of the magazines and websites.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.