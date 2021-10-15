Nidec to supply e-axle technology to Zeekr

Nidec has announced that it will supply its 200kW e-axle to Geely-owned Zeekr. The Ni200Ex system will feature in the premium EV brand’s first model, the 001.

Although Nidec had initially planned to begin mass producing its Ni200Ex in 2023, it accelerated the plan significantly to meet timescales for the 001’s market launch. This meant mass production started in August 2021.

Created out of Ni150Ex’s basic structure, the Ni200Ex deploys magnetic circuit technology and features a unique oil cooling structure. This allowed a compact design. Thanks to second-generation inverters and other components, the Ni200Ex also offers improved power consumption, as well as gains in noise and vibration performance and weight.

Based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) developed by Geely, the Zeekr 001 is a premium shooting brake that comes with either a single-motor or dual-motors (installed in the vehicle’s front and rear).

The dual-motor variant will offer maximum power output of 400kW, and a maximum torque of 768Nm. This ensures a 0-100km/h sprint speed of 3.8 seconds, and a maximum speed of 200km/h.