Jacobs Vehicle Systems provides engine brakes for new Hino engine

Jacobs Vehicle Systems, a global manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engine retarding systems and valve actuation mechanisms, will supply its compression release engine brake to Hino Motors for the company’s new 10.5-liter U11C diesel engine.

The engine is a new model for the Chinese market. It is compliant with new China 6 emissions standards and will be specified on Hino trucks later this year.

This new release follows the signing in 2018 of a long-term supply agreement between Jacobs and Hino Motors to allow the expansion of the two companies’ working relationship and to bring new technologies to the market. Jacobs’ and Hino’s long-standing relationship began in the early 1990s when engine brakes were first installed on Hino K13C engines. Since that time, Jacobs has continued to deliver braking technologies as seen on the A09 and A05 engine platforms in many global markets.

These new compression release engine brakes are manufactured at Jacobs’ Suzhou facility in Jiangsu, China and supplied to Hino’s engine manufacturing plant in Shanghai.

“Jacobs is delighted to support Hino’s growth in China, from our company’s own base in China,” said Harbort Wu, director, business development and engineering, Asia, at Jacobs Vehicle Systems.

“As we are seeing in many global markets, there is a growing need for secondary braking and retardation in the heavy truck sector. The launch of the U11C engine presented a perfect opportunity for the Jacobs’ compression release engine brake to be introduced.”