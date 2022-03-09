Hino Trucks commences testing of Allison electric-axles   

Allison Transmission has reported that Japan-based Hino Trucks has completed vehicle integration of its Power 100D electric axle into the Hino XL series BEV truck platform and is commencing validation and testing at the Allison Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“When evaluating the electric axles available in today’s competitive market, Hino selected the Allison eGen Power 100D due to its outstanding benefits including electromechanical sophistication, a next generation controls system and industry-leading packaging,” said Glenn Ellis, SVP of Customer Experience, Hino Trucks.

“Allison continues to be a true partner throughout the vehicle validation and development process. We appreciate their willingness to adapt and refine the e-Axle to meet our needs, and we’re thrilled to partner with Allison to bring Hino’s new, highly differentiated fully electric heavy-duty trucks to market.”

The Power 100D features two electric motors, each capable of generating 454kW of continuous power, with peak combined power of 652kW. The e-Axle integrates a two-speed gearbox within the central housing, enabling the high torque required to get heavy loads moving, while also offering the benefit of superior efficiency at cruise speed. It is capable of supporting a 10.4-metric ton or 23,000lb gross axle weight rating and includes differential lock functionality.