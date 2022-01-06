Conflux to supply AM heat exchangers to Dallara

Australian metal additive manufacturing (AM) company Conflux Technology, which specializes in the production of heat exchangers, has announced it is developing additive manufactured units for Dallara Automobili, due for delivery in February 2022.

The company says the order marks a turning point for the adoption of its technology. In a statement it noted that Dallara is a contract builder for every motorsport category across the globe and its reputation for designing and building race cars is “impeccable”. For Conflux Technology, the deal is testament to its motorsport pedigree, and proof of its products performance capabilities and the commercial viability of its products. The company began its AM journey in motorsport, giving the project special significance for the team.

“Conflux heat exchangers derive their performance from highly complex geometries that make use of the inherent freedoms afforded by additive manufacturing. Dallara set us an initial challenge to produce small heat exchangers that meet stringent performance, quality and cost targets. To achieve this, our engineers are working alongside Dallara personnel with the ultimate aim to improve fundamental efficiencies in the automotive and motorsport sector” said Michael Fuller, CEO and founder of Conflux Technology.