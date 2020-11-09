Camcon Auto and Drive System Design to develop digital valvetrains

Automotive engineering company Camcon Auto is to partner with specialist Drive System Design to further the development of digital valvetrains for petrol and diesel engines.

David Kelly, director, Drive System Design, commented, “The European CO2 legislation for new heavy-duty vehicles is particularly challenging and iVT could be one of the key technologies to help achieve these requirements.”

Over the last 10 years, Camcon Auto says it has been supported by DSD – which specializes in the development, engineering and testing of electrified powertrain systems for vehicles – and, during that time, the two have achieved significant milestones in the development of iVT.

So far, the two companies claim to have completed more than 1,000 hours of dynamometer testing on a four-cylinder gasoline engine, and created a technology demonstrator vehicle and a four-valve single cylinder development engine, currently undergoing combustion research at Brunel University.

The companies state they will now focus on the increased supply of single- and multi-cylinder development engines, placing iVT in the hands of OEM and Tier 1 powertrain development divisions, managing hardware, software and functionality development.