BorgWarner to supply new transfer cases for Nissan SUV and pickup

A contract has been signed by Nissan and BorgWarner for the production company to supply part-time transfer cases for the Navara pickup and Paladin SUV models.

According to Borg Warner, the new transfer cases are of a two-speed, shift-on-the-fly design, and feature driver-selectable controls partnered to an electric motor to facilitate smooth shifting between gears and interchangeable driver modes. It will be the first time BorgWarner has supplied the OEM with transfer cases.

The company notes that the part-time transfer cases offer a multitude of operating ranges, featuring two-wheel-drive high range and four-wheel-drive high and low ranges. New drive mode settings enable the transfer case to shift gears in under 0.7 seconds, and Borg Warner says improvements to noise, vibration and harshness characteristics make it an ideal candidate for use in demanding conditions.

Constructed using a die-cast aluminum case and cover, the transfers have a low weight and also incorporate advanced sensing and safety features, making them suitable for a wide range of petrol and diesel engine vehicles.

Volker Weng, president and general manager, BorgWarner Transmission Systems, commented, “We are proud to have the opportunity to provide BorgWarner’s proven transfer case technology to Nissan for production on various platforms. With our experience in the development of all-wheel drive solutions, we are able to provide a part-time transfer case that enables improved vehicle dynamics and performance. This is our first collaboration with Nissan in this area and we look forward to supporting their business goals by delivering exceptional technology, quality and value.”