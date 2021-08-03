BorgWarner to supply high-voltage coolant heater for ZEEKR 001

BorgWarner has announced a partnership with ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (ZEEKR) for the supply of a high-voltage coolant heater (HVCH) for the ZEEKR 001 electric sedan.

BorgWarner’s coolant heaters offer a consistent temperature distribution inside the battery pack and its cells and can be utilized to improve the battery energy performance of EVs and HEVs. Alongside this, cabin temperatures can be generated more quickly than with traditional heaters, giving drivers and passengers a more comfortable interior experience.

Furthermore, the heater’s high thermal power density and fast response characteristics (thanks to a low thermal mass), mean that an EV’s pure electric driving range can be extended as the heating device uses less battery power to run.

“We are excited to offer our innovative heater technology, which solves two problems in a single device, to ZEERK 001. Our High-voltage Coolant Heater will help them improve battery-operated range by controlling the battery temperature at an optimal level while also increasing passenger comfort through delivering an ideal interior climate,” commented Joe Fadool, president and general manager, BorgWarner emissions, thermal and turbo systems.

“BorgWarner’s extensive range of advanced battery and cabin heater systems are widely recognized by global OEMs as they improve the efficiency of their cars and help them meet the latest clean mobility trends.”

Utilizing thick film element (TFE) technology, BorgWarner’s HVCH was specifically developed to meet the demands of high-performance systems that generate heat quickly, with the component’s heating elements immersed in coolant to minimize power losses. The technology also enables direct temperature sensing.

Two versions of BorgWarner’s HVCH are available, consisting of a single plate and a dual plate, both of which are integrated into strong aluminum housings to enable excellent electromagnetic shielding.

The components are suitable for applications with supply voltages of 180-800V and the HVCH offers a power range of 3-10kW. If a failure or overheating scenario occurs, the devices are protected by an automatic shut off system.

Production of the ZEEKR 001 is expected to begin later this year.