Saietta and EAV to collaborate on zero-emission inner-city transportation solution

Electric propulsion specialist Saietta has agreed to help develop a next-generation zero-emissions inner-city transportation solution in collaboration with lightweight vehicle engineering and sustainable technology company Electric Assisted Vehicles (EAV).

The Saietta and EAV collaboration aims to accelerate widespread adoption of e-mobility solutions within inner city areas and congested downtowns. The collaboration will first center on the EAV Lightweight Inner-City Solution (LINCS) vehicle, which incorporates a modular lightweight skateboard-style platform.

EAV approached Saietta to be part of the LINCS architecture and prototype development phase having seen the potential of its high-tech Axial Flux Technology (AFT) electric motors when applied to in-wheel traction applications, with the circular shape of Saietta’s AFT motors enabling a fully in-wheel design.

“The growing collaboration with EAV on the development of its LINCS platform will help showcase how effective Saietta in-wheel motors can be for lightweight commercial vehicles and we hope could become a significant revenue opportunity in its own right,” explained Wicher Kist, CEO at Saietta.

“We have demonstrated that Saietta can reduce axial flux electric drivetrain cost without diminishing performance,” he added. “[This] is essential if EVs are to become more accessible for mass market consumers across a wider range of vehicle platforms from lightweight to commercial.”