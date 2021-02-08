Mazda joins eFuel Alliance

Mazda has announced that it will become the first automotive manufacturer to join the eFuel Alliance, which is looking to bring together businesses and organizations that aim to use CO2-neutral e-fuels and hydrogen as a solution for reducing emissions created by the automotive sector.

A Mazda spokesperson said, “As an industry we must reduce emissions as much as possible, and to do this we must not ignore any of the available routes at our disposal. Greenhouse gas emissions and climate change are, by nature, a global and complex issue requiring an integrated approach. All sectors and industries must play their part, and above all, they must have the opportunity to share any positive options to achieving the climate goals.”

Mazda said that it is a strong advocate for multi-solution approaches, having already made improvements to the efficiency of its powertrains, electrifying some of its vehicle range, along with using digitally connected tools and renewable fuels. The company aims to electrify all of its vehicles by 2030, though many will still use internal combustion engines in a hybrid role.

Mazda’s spokesperson continued, “We believe that with the necessary investment, CO2 e-fuels and hydrogen will make a credible and real contribution to emissions reduction – not only for newly registered cars, but for the current fleet. This would open up a second and faster route to achieving climate neutrality in transport, hand in hand with continued electrification.

“As the EU will review its regulation on CO2 standards for cars and vans later this year, this is the chance to make sure the new legislation enables both electric vehicles and vehicles running on CO2 fuels to contribute to car manufacturers’ emissions reduction efforts.”

Managing director of the eFuel Alliance Ole von Beust commented, “Supporting and driving the understanding of climate protection policies that ensure fair competition among different technologies is the key goal of the eFuel Alliance. The next two years will be decisive as the European Commission will revise the main climate policy regulations. These should include a mechanism in the car legislation that recognizes the contribution that low-carbon fuels can make to achieving the emission reduction targets.

“Bringing together interested groups and organizations across all sectors involved will be crucial,” von Beust added. “That’s why we look forward to Mazda – with its long history in automotive innovation – being a strong partner in the eFuel Alliance.”