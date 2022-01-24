Infographics to aid engine exhaust test instrumentation

Labcell, the UK distributor for ECM’s range of exhaust analysis sensors, says it has produced two infographics showing the instrumentation required when testing emissions from spark ignition and diesel engines. Engineers and technicians can download these as PDFs from the Labcell website to save time by identifying the sensors required as quickly as possible.

In addition to being useful for those involved in engine and aftertreatment development and calibration, the infographics will benefit engine tuners and operators of engine test cells and vehicle dynamometers.

Each infographic features a schematic of an engine, together with the air inlet and exhaust systems. Users can see at a glance which sensors are appropriate for measuring various parameters at different points. By employing the correct instrumentation, engine and aftertreatment development and calibration can be completed more quickly and easily.

The infographics also helpfully list software packages that the ECM sensors are known to integrate with for reliable data acquisition, control and analysis. These include ETAS INCA, AVL Puma, VectorCAN, ATI Vision and Ipetronik.