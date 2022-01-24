Engine + Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»Infographics to aid engine exhaust test instrumentation
Emissions

Infographics to aid engine exhaust test instrumentation

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Labcell, the UK distributor for ECM’s range of exhaust analysis sensors, says it has produced two infographics showing the instrumentation required when testing emissions from spark ignition and diesel engines. Engineers and technicians can download these as PDFs from the Labcell website to save time by identifying the sensors required as quickly as possible.

In addition to being useful for those involved in engine and aftertreatment development and calibration, the infographics will benefit engine tuners and operators of engine test cells and vehicle dynamometers.

Each infographic features a schematic of an engine, together with the air inlet and exhaust systems. Users can see at a glance which sensors are appropriate for measuring various parameters at different points. By employing the correct instrumentation, engine and aftertreatment development and calibration can be completed more quickly and easily.

The infographics also helpfully list software packages that the ECM sensors are known to integrate with for reliable data acquisition, control and analysis. These include ETAS INCA, AVL Puma, VectorCAN, ATI Vision and Ipetronik.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Lawrence has been covering engineering subjects – with a focus on motorsport technology – since 2007 and has edited and contributed to a variety of international titles. Currently he is responsible for content across UKI Media & Events' portfolio of websites while also writing for the company's print titles.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.