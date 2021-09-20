Engine + Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»Clean Air Power launches new hydrogen injector range
Emissions

Clean Air Power launches new hydrogen injector range

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Specialist sustainability business Clean Air Power has announced the release of a new range of hydrogen injection products. The DigiJet range, which digitally controls hydrogen gas flow into engines, includes a high-pressure direct hydrogen injector that complements existing Clean Air Power injector options.

Clean Air Power’s DigiJet range replaces the company’s ServoJet products. These new-generation injectors do not require lubricant, helping to address the challenges of delivering hydrogen into the combustion chamber. They can be used for combustion engines across a wide range of industries including on-road, off-highway and motorsport.

Dan Skelton, CEO of Clean Air Power, said, “The addition of direct injection capability to our portfolio is a key step for us, opening up a wide range of new green fuel applications such as hydrogen and ammonia.

“The products will help accelerate decarbonization and the move to zero-emission power. The need to tackle the impact of fossil fuels on our climate has been a focus for Clean Air Power since we very first started.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Matt joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 after seven years of living and working in Dubai. He has been a journalist for over a decade and has worked for a wide range of publications, including Rolling Stone, Time Out, iQ and Loaded. After starting out on the automotive team as deputy editor of Engine Technology International, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology International and Transmissions Technology International, he has been an editor since 2015, and began editing Tire Technology International in 2018. In 2020, he was appointed editor-in-chief of Tire, Professional Motorsport World, Electric & Hybrid Marine Technology International and Crash test Technology International.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.