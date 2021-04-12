Yamaha unveils high-power-density electric drive motor

Yamaha Motor says it has developed a new electric motor with a class-leading power density, which the manufacturer says is intended for use in high-performance EV models and other offerings in the high-output mobility segment. It says it will begin accepting orders for prototype development from April this year.

The company highlights that the main feature of the 350kW output motor is its compact construction that treats the mechanical and electrical components as a single entity, integrating the motor, reduction gear and inverter into one unit.

Yamaha also states it will leverage its production technology and know-how in the casting, machining and assembly fields to develop further prototype motors to the specific needs of customers.