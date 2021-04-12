Engine + Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»Yamaha unveils high-power-density electric drive motor
Electric Powertrain Technologies

Yamaha unveils high-power-density electric drive motor

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Yamaha Motor says it has developed a new electric motor with a class-leading power density, which the manufacturer says is intended for use in high-performance EV models and other offerings in the high-output mobility segment. It says it will begin accepting orders for prototype development from April this year.

The company highlights that the main feature of the 350kW output motor is its compact construction that treats the mechanical and electrical components as a single entity, integrating the motor, reduction gear and inverter into one unit.

Yamaha also states it will leverage its production technology and know-how in the casting, machining and assembly fields to develop further prototype motors to the specific needs of customers.

 

 

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Lawrence has been covering engineering subjects – with a focus on motorsport technology – since 2007 and has edited and contributed to a variety of international titles. Currently he is responsible for content across UKI Media & Events' portfolio of websites while also writing for the company's print titles.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.