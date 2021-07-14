Williams Advanced Engineering partners with Nyobolt

Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) and battery startup Nyobolt have announced an engineering and systems integration partnership designed to advance an additional solution for the next generation of high-power battery systems.

The initial steps in this partnership will be to further assess and develop the technology, before focusing on technology demonstration to grow market awareness of the development.

Nyobolt CEO Dr Sai Shivareddy said, “Nyobolt is on a mission to supercharge the electric revolution with our ultra-fast charging, ultra-high-power-density battery systems. Our technology is perfectly suited to the arenas within which Williams Advanced Engineering operates, including electric powertrains.”

Nyobolt, a fast-growing company with its roots in Cambridge University, was founded by Dr Shivareddy and Professor Clare Grey with the aim of introducing ultra-fast-charging batteries based on a decade of research into new battery anode materials.

With a lifecycle claimed to be significantly higher than standard lithium-ion batteries, Nyobolt’s Niobium technology could prove ideal for next-generation applications that require high power, long life or high cycling.

“We are delighted to be part of this engineering and systems integration partnership that we believe will address a wide range of opportunities across a number of diverse applications, and we look forward to working with the team at Nyobolt,” said Paul McNamara, technical director at Williams Advanced Engineering.