White House holds virtual meeting with EV charging infrastructure leaders and CEOs

A virtual meeting between US National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and CEOs from EV charging infrastructure companies has been held to discuss and share priorities for both parties to tackle the climate crisis and support economic recovery.

During the meeting, which was also attended by representatives from the National Economic Council, the Council on Environmental Quality and the Department of Transportation, McCarthy reiterated President Biden’s standpoint and commitment to investments that aim to strengthen domestic supply chains, support US manufacturing and create jobs within sectors that directly support vehicle electrification, as the administration aims to build around 500,000 electric vehicle chargers.

Accelerating the development and deployment of such technology was a key topic for discussion. CEOs from various leading EV charging infrastructure companies were asked to share and give insight into how EV technology can be quickly and effectively scaled up to produce a national network of charging stations. During the meeting, officials and company leaders agreed that a collaboration between the government, the automotive industry and other sectors dealing with EV technology would aid the US in leading the worldwide race to use sustainable and clean sources of energy for transport while supporting the economy.