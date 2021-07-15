VW Group strengthens battery partnership with Gotion High-Tech

Volkswagen Group has announced plans for fast cell industrialization at its Salzgitter plant, with Gotion High-Tech acting as technology partner for the cell factory layout, machinery and production processes.

Thomas Schmall, CEO for Volkswagen Group Components, said, “Gotion High-Tech is an accomplished cell producer recognized for innovative quality work. I look forward to scaling up battery tech together, starting at Salzgitter. With this, we make the central customer-relevant car component even better and e-mobility still more affordable.”

Traditionally a plant for conventional engines, Salzgitter will undergo a significant transformation with plans for a new battery production cell hub to be built at the site, as well as a group-wide center of excellence for battery cells, equipped with extensive cell laboratories, a pilot line for cell production and a pilot plant for battery recycling. The start of production is scheduled for 2025.

In addition, Volkswagen Investment Company and Hefei Gotion High-Tech Power Energy Co have agreed that Gotion High-Tech will develop the first generation of unified cells for the volume segment. The Volkswagen unified cell concept offers a prismatic cell format adaptable to various chemistry mixes.

Zhen Li, chairman and CEO of Gotion High-Tech, added, “With our cutting-edge battery technology and rich experience in battery manufacturing, Gotion High-Tech will fully support Volkswagen Group’s electrification strategy and together promote the carbon-neutral transition by 2050 to completely change human society’s dependence on fossil energy.”