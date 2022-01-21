Volkswagen and Bosch partner to industrialize battery cell manufacturing processes

Volkswagen Group and the Bosch Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the establishment of a European battery equipment solution provider. The two companies plan to supply integrated battery production systems as well as on-site ramp-up and maintenance support for battery cell and system manufacturers through the establishment of a new company by the end of 2022.

Thomas Schmall, member of the board of management at VW Group in charge of technology and CEO of VW group components, commented, “Europe has the unique chance to become a global battery powerhouse in the years to come. There is a strong and growing demand for all aspects of battery production, including the equipment of new gigafactories.

“Volkswagen and Bosch will explore opportunities to develop and shape this novel, multibillion-euro industry in Europe. Our decision to actively engage in the vertical integration of the battery-making value chain will tap considerable new profit pools.

For both companies, the alliance is a step toward playing key roles in the world of e-mobility. The partnership will draw on complementary areas of expertise, with VW an accomplished at-scale auto maker with aspirations to become a major battery cell manufacturer, and Bosch a factory automation and systems integration leader.

Rolf Najork, member of the board of management for Robert Bosch Group and chairman of the executive board of Bosch Rexroth, added, “Together with Volkswagen, we seek a path to industrialize production processes for battery cells with standardized equipment. We have the best prerequisites for this. We understand how battery technology works, and know how to manufacture it.”