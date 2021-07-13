Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Vauxhall to become BEV-only brand in 2028

UK brand Vauxhall has announced that it will focus entirely on battery electric vehicles (BEV) from 2028. As part of this transition, the manufacturer will introduce a production variant of the Manta GSe ElektroMOD restomod concept mid-decade.

“As of 2028, Vauxhall will only offer fully electric cars and vans in the UK,” noted Paul Willcox, managing director, Vauxhall Motors. “The future of the automotive industry is electric – and Vauxhall will lead that in this country. We are on a journey to reinvent Vauxhall and heading towards a net-zero CO2  future – CO2  is the new currency in our industry.”

The move to a pure electric drive portfolio follows the announcement that the Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire, UK, will become the first Stellantis plant to produce solely electric vehicles when the Combo-e LCV (and passenger version) and its partner vehicles go into production at the end of next year.

With the introduction of the all-electric Combo-e and Movano-e LCVs, Vauxhall will offer fully electric vans across its range by the end of 2021. Including the car range, the UK brand’s entire vehicle portfolio will include electrified variants by 2024, before making the move to full electrification in 2028.

