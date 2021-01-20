Vauxhall adds to its electric commercial vehicle fleet

UK auto maker Vauxhall has released details of its electric Combo-e van, which will be the manufacturer’s second foray into the all-electric commercial vehicle market, following the launch of its Vivaro-e in 2020.

The van is based on the same CMP electric architecture as the Corsa-e and Peugeot e-208 and is to be equipped with a 100kW electric motor providing 260Nm of torque and 136ps. The 50kW battery supports up to 100kW rapid charging with the manufacturer claiming an 80% charge completed in 30 minutes and a WLTP range of 171 miles. Made up of 216 cells and 18 modules, the lithium-ion battery has been fitted under the floor pan between the front and rear axles, maximizing the load capacity while improving cornering stability due to its low center of gravity.

According to Vauxhall, the Combo-e supports a range of charging options from a domestic plug for home use, and includes a single-phase 7kW onboard charger, with the option of an 11kW three-phase charger also being made available to speed domestic charging.