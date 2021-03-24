Triumph completes phase 2 of TE-1 project

Triumph has unveiled the TE-1 powertrain following the successful completion of phase 2 of its four-phase program. Developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), Integral Powertrain and WMG, the advanced electric drive system will form the foundation of the motorcycle brand’s future electrification strategy.

“The completion of Phase 2, and the promising results achieved to date, provide an exciting glimpse of the potential electric future and showcase the talent and innovation of this British collaboration,” explained Nick Bloor, CEO, Triumph.

Development of the TE-1 prototype began in May 2019, and the aim was to create a powertrain that delivers new standards for electric bike performance, with class-leading power, efficiency, charging time and range.

Wholly responsible for TE-1’s lightweight battery system, WAE employed a holistic approach to system design, allowing riders to use more power for longer and therefore providing greater access to performance regardless of battery charge.

The all-new battery has peak power of 170kW and continuous power of 90kW, with a capacity of 15kWh. This enables the motorbike to deliver 130kW of peak power and 80kW of continuous power. The battery is also equipped with a state-of-the-art cooling system, giving the rider sustained access to more electric power. A 360V system enables a fast-charging time of under 20 minutes (0-80%).

WAE also optimized the battery module layout to balance mass and positioning within the prototype chassis, taking into consideration center of gravity, space and relationship with the powertrain and charging approach. A new, bespoke vehicle control unit has been integrated into the battery pack to minimize weight and packaging.

Paul McNamara, technical director at WAE, said, “WAE has a long history in powering a number of world-renowned electric vehicles, both on track and on the road. Alongside our partners, we are delighted to be playing a key role in this innovative project, setting new standards in electric performance on two wheels.”