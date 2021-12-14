Toyota maps out path to carbon neutrality with 15 EV concepts

Toyota has released a slew of concept EVs, setting out its electrification plans to 2030. “I believe that achieving carbon neutrality means realizing a world in which all people living on this planet continue to live happily,” said company president Akio Toyoda. “We want to help realize such a world. This has been and will continue to be Toyota’s wish and our mission as a global company.”

The range of vehicles includes BEVs and FCEVs, with Toyoda noting, “We are living in a diversified world and in an era in which it is hard to predict the future. Therefore, it is difficult to make everyone happy with a one-size-fits-all option. That is why Toyota wants to prepare as many options as possible for our customers around the world.”

With vehicle concepts spread across both Toyota and Lexus brands, ranging from compact urban cars to pickup trucks and sports cars, Toyoda explained, “We believe that all electrified vehicles can be divided into two categories, depending on the energy that they use. One category is that of ‘carbon-reducing vehicles’. If the energy that powers vehicles is not clean, the use of an electrified vehicle, no matter what type it might be, would not result in zero CO2 emissions. The other category is that of ‘carbon-neutral vehicles’. Vehicles in this category run on clean energy and achieve zero CO2 emissions in the whole process of their use. We at Toyota will do our utmost to realize such vehicles.”

Further details of the powertrain options for the concepts shown remain sparse. However, those closest to production – the bZ range of ‘affordable’ models, of which the bZ4X SUV is already on sale – will use the company’s newly developed e-TNGA architecture. Overall, Toyota’s stated aim is to produce 3.5 million electric vehicles by 2030, spread across 30 models.