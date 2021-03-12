Tiamat accelerates industrialization of Na-ion battery technology

French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) spin-off Tiamat Energy is carrying out its second round of funding with investors and is accelerating industrialization of its sodium-ion battery cells. The company’s technology is internationally patented and does not require the import of lithium and cobalt but uses resources common in Europe.

The company’s Na-ion solution has also just been selected as a key technology by the Steering Committee for Automotive Research and Mobility (CORAM) as part of a government support plan for the automotive sector.

A prototype development project has also been launched with the company Plastic Omnium, which integrates Tiamat’s technology into an 48V battery pack intended for high-power mild-hybrid architectures.

The long-term objective for Tiamat is to develop low-voltage systems for hybrid vehicles and to help ensure French technological sovereignty on one of the key segments of electromobility from 2025.

In 2023 the company will begin marketing sodium-ion technology, while ramping up manufacturing to reach 6GWh per year by 2030. Over the coming years, the company’s strategy will focus on the electrification market for mobility and stationary storage.