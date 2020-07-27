Synthomer awarded advanced battery development funding

Synthomer, a supplier of aqueous polymers, has secured over £750,000 (US$960,000) from the ISCF Faraday Battery Challenge, part of the UK government’s Innovate UK scheme. The grant is set to fund research into increasing the performance, manufacturability and environmental sustainability of lithium-ion battery cells.

The company said its project, which is known as Synergy, will lead to manufacturing and performance improvements in the anode system. Synthomer will also focus on methods to improve the safety and environmental profile of cathode systems. Combined, the improvements are expected to reduce the costs of cell manufacture and help to realize the range and power output needed for the next generation of electric vehicles.

“Despite significant improvements in battery technology, further optimization of raw materials is needed to achieve the targets of the automotive industry,” highlighted Tom Castle, market development manager at Synthomer.

Elsewhere in the battery market, Honda recently announced an investment in and alliance with Chinese supplier Contemporary Aperex Technology Co (CATL). The agreement will see the two companies jointly develop vehicle batteries with an R&D program focused on the next-generation of what they refer to as ‘fundamental’ battery technologies. Under the agreement, CATL will also supply batteries to Honda, mainly for BEVs. According to Honda, the first model equipped with a CATL battery is scheduled to be launched in the Chinese market in 2022.