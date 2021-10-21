StoreDot to open R&D hub in California

Extreme fast charging (XFC) technology company StoreDot has revealed plans to open an R&D innovation hub in California, to support the development of future solid-state batteries and continue the company’s global expansion.

The US site will work alongside StoreDot’s Israel-based R&D HQ to enable mass production of XFC automotive technologies by 2024. It will also immediately commence research into next-generation extreme energy density (XED) solid-state capabilities and materials, with the aim of scaling-up these advanced technologies for mass production by 2028.

“This new US R&D innovation hub signals that our business is rapidly expanding, as we are scaling up our extreme fast-charging technologies,” explained StoreDot CEO Dr Doron Myersdorf. “Establishing a facility in California will allow us to harness the world-class talent pool that’s available there, with many people and organizations at the forefront of next-generation advancements.

“We are also actively considering establishing a manufacturing partnership in the US,” added Myersdorf, “as it’s essential that major automotive manufacturing centers have captive capacity, redressing the current imbalance in favor of Asian manufacturers and making batteries where electric vehicles are made.”