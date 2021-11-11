StoreDot produces XFC battery technology samples

Extreme fast charging (XFC) battery company StoreDot has produced its first silicon-dominant anode XFC cell technologies, ready for electric vehicles, on a production line. The A-series samples – which were built by manufacturing partner EVE Energy – will go be shipped to global OEM partners to begin real-world testing.

Dr Doron Myersdorf (above), CEO at StoreDot, said, “StoreDot’s mission is to provide global automotive manufacturers extreme fast charging technologies that will enable them to help consumers overcome what is known to be the major barrier to mass EV adoption.

“Mass production on new technologies is a critical step, which is why these first A-series samples are such a major milestone in our technology roadmap. We are confident they will play a major role in increasing the crucial ‘miles per minute’ rate which is key to driver’s experience and eliminating range anxiety.”

The StoreDot XFC technology is designed to be produced on existing Li-ion production lines, assisted through artificial intelligence, enabling the concept-to-production process to be fast-tracked. This means the company expects production of the XFC cells, in pouch or cylindrical form, by 2024.

In addition, the company has announced plans to make its ‘booster’ technology – which utilizes hardware and software advances – available to other organizations on an open-source basis.