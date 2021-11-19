StoreDot partners with Group14 Technologies

StoreDot has agreed to a strategic partnership with Group14 Technologies – a global manufacturer of the active material used in advanced silicon-carbon anodes – with the aim of leveraging lithium-silicon technology to accelerate time to market for its extreme fast charging cells.

“We are extremely excited by the prospects of this partnership with Group14,” said Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO and co-founder. “It supports our mission of making it easier for consumers to adopt zero-emissions electric vehicles, contributing to a cleaner net-zero world.”

Group14, which has existing partnerships with SK Materials, ATL, BASF, Showa Denko and Cabot Corporation – has commercial-scale battery active materials factories in the USA and South Korea enabling it to deliver mass-market quantities of SCC55.

Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder of Group14 Technologies, added, “We see the partnership with StoreDot as a union of the best of both worlds: high energy density and extreme fast charging, both critical elements of the electrification equation that consumers are demanding. With a solution that addresses both of these concerns, we now can forge a pathway to the electrification of everything.”