StoreDot exceeds 1,000 cycles with silicon-anode Li-ion batteries

Israeli battery developer StoreDot says it has passed the development milestone of testing its silicon dominant cells over more than 1,000 cycles. Using a specially designed testing form factor, the company states that it has now exceeded 1,200 cycles with cells that are taken to 80% of charge in 15 minutes and then discharged for one hour. These results have been achieved with an energy density of 300Wh/kg and 680Wh/l in real-world conditions at room temperature and with no additional pressure applied.

The company says is now beginning to advance to B-samples, using larger form factors, to ship to global automotive manufacturers later this year for testing in electric vehicles.

Yaron Fein, StoreDot VP of R&D, commented, “I’m hugely proud of our recent achievement. One-thousand-two-hundred consecutive cycles of extreme fast charging is a critical milestone that would have been unimaginable just two years ago. This is not only testament to the skill and dedication of StoreDot’s world-leading team but also reaffirms our roadmap of delivering ‘100in5’ cells for global automotive manufacturers within two years and creating batteries that will transform the experience of electric vehicle drivers by eradicating their charging and range anxieties.”