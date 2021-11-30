Stellantis partners with Factorial Energy on solid-state batteries

Automotive manufacturer Stellantis and Factorial Energy (Factorial) have signed a joint development agreement to advance the latter’s high-voltage traction solid-state battery technology. The agreement also includes a strategic investment from Stellantis.

“Our investment in Factorial and other highly recognized battery partners boosts the speed and agility needed to provide cutting-edge technology for our electric vehicle portfolio,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “Initiatives like these will yield a faster time to market and more cost-effective transition to solid-state technology.”

Factorial has developed solid-state technology that it says addresses key issues holding back wide-scale consumer adoption of electric vehicles, specifically driving range and safety.

“It is a great honor to partner with Stellantis, a leading global mobility player, which has some of the most iconic auto brands in the world,” said Siyu Huang, co-founder and CEO of Factorial Energy. “It is an incredible opportunity for us to advance the adoption of our clean, efficient and safe solid-state battery technology to the mass market.”

Stellantis has already set a target of having the first competitive solid state battery technology introduced by 2026. Factorial’s advances are based on FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology), which leverages a proprietary solid electrolyte material that it says enables safe and reliable cell performance with high-voltage and high-capacity electrodes and has been scaled in 40Ah cells that perform at room temperature.