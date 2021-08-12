Sprint Power develops wireless charging system for taxis

Electrified propulsion systems, power electronics and low carbon tech company Sprint Power has developed a series of wireless charging modules ahead of a UK government-backed trial beginning in Nottingham this September.

The WiCET (Wireless Charging of Electric Taxis) trial is set to demonstrate and showcase the commercial and technical viability of wireless charging technology being fitted to popular UK electrified taxis for use in medium and large cities.

Through the project, Sprint Power is to develop an electrical distribution system (EDS), consisting of a power distribution module (PDM) and a high-voltage harness assembly. The system will be capable of charging electric taxis wirelessly via a pad on the ground. In addition, the taxi will be able to recognize which power source to draw current from, and each vehicle will be fitted with wireless and plug-in charging capabilities.

Conducted as a real-world test, 10 modified LEVC TX and Nissan Dynamo electric taxis will be driven around the city of Nottingham for six months, transporting members of the public. Upon completion of the trial, Sprint Power will gather information from each vehicle on journey distance and battery performance data, alongside drivers reporting back their own thoughts on the new tech.

Next month, the first prototypes will begin trialling the wireless charging technology, with the aim of all 10 electric taxis being on the road by early autumn.

“We are delighted to be part of this pioneering project and are on track to deliver these custom-built products in time for the taxis hitting the streets of Nottingham,” commented Richie Frost, founder and CEO, Sprint Power.

“I firmly believe this exciting project not only demonstrates Sprint Power’s technical and engineering capabilities; it also underscores the importance of wireless charging technology to this country’s shift toward sustainable mobility.”