Sprint Power, AMTE Power and Eltrium to partner on next-gen battery technologies

UK-based Sprint Power has teamed up with battery specialist AMTE Power and ESS developer Eltrium to accelerate the development of next-generation battery technologies.

The group says it will provide OEM customers with an end-to-end solution for battery system development, manufacturing and supply. Sprint Power is already an established name thanks to its breakthrough technical developments in power electronics, battery management systems and battery module and pack design, while AMTE brings considerable experience in battery cell technology and production. Completing the partnership is Eltrium, with its battery module and pack manufacturing capabilities.

The group says its next-gen battery systems will be designed and optimized for mass market EV applications as well as high-performance projects. The scope of the partnership will cover automotive, marine, aerospace, commercial and off-highway vehicles.

Richie Frost, founder and CEO at Sprint Power, said, “Our new collaboration agreement with AMTE Power and Eltrium will deliver a game-changing support network to how next-generation battery tech – from the initial planning and design stages through to start of production – is undertaken within the industry.

“By teaming up with AMTE Power and Eltrium, we have leapt forward to be right at the vanguard of battery technology development. We offer the industry complete bespoke solutions, tapping into our unmatched tech, engineering and production expertise. As the EV market grows and OEMs come under increasing pressure to meet new and challenging demands, including tough legislation, Sprint Power along with AMTE Power and Eltrium will be on-hand to boost programs, enhance development and optimize battery technologies.”

Sprint Power and AMTE Power are also working together on Project Celeritas, a £9.7m (US$12.7m) UK government-backed project to develop ultra-fast charging cells and battery packs for BEVs and FCHEVs. The project, headed by the UK’s Advanced Propulsion Centre (APCUK), also includes partners BMW, BP and Clas-SiC.