Specialist powertrain manufacturer Cosworth acquires battery developer

Longtime motorsport engine and electronics supplier Cosworth has reached an agreement to acquire UK-based battery and vehicle control system developer Delta. The two companies have recently worked together on the development of the British Touring Car Championship’s (BTCC) hybrid system, with Delta supplying the battery.

Commenting on the move, Delta managing director Simon Dowson noted that he and the late Nick Carpenter (who co-founded the company and passed away in late 2020) “wanted to find a company who could help take the business to the next level”.

“During this process we had already started working with Cosworth and found the culture, mindset and complementary skill set a perfect match,” he said.

Delta has been involved in a variety of projects including the development of an autonomous vehicle platform, the S2, and has worked on the evaluation of fuel cell technologies with partners including Jaguar Land Rover. Cosworth states that the acquisition will enable its business to meet the evolving needs of customers as they transition to hybrid, EV and fuel cell configurations in both racing and road car applications. Delta also possesses a body of patented products and intellectual property which Cosworth will be able to leverage.

Cosworth CEO Hal Reisiger remarked, “We are excited to welcome Delta to the Cosworth Group of companies as we prepare to benefit from our numerous synergies. We augment each other’s capabilities, share the same passion for innovation, and the same values and culture. Successful each in our own right, together we will be extraordinary.”