Silicone thermal interface materials developed by Shin-Etsu for EV market

Chemical company Shin-Etsu has announced that it has developed silicone thermal interface materials for application to the electric and hybrid electric vehicle market.

The company notes that with the ever-growing demand for electric vehicle powertrains, there is now an increased need for heat dissipation measures to be implemented when managing temperature changes within lithium-ion batteries and the associated electronic control systems. It hopes that its development of two new heat-management products will provide a solution.

The first, the TC-PEN Series, features a reduced-density soft thermal interface pad that will meet demands for a multitude of EV and HEV variants. Compared with materials currently used in the EV and HEV market, the new thermal management material is claimed to be around 15% lighter but maintains conductivity and workability characteristics, making it a suitable contender for use on non-flat surfaces and in components such as lithium-ion batteries.

The second product, branded the TC-SET Series, uses a high thermal interface soft pad featuring low compression set characteristics, meaning it maintains flexibility due to the material’s low hardness. The company says this makes the product suitable for EV and HEV applications that require heat dissipation for electrical systems and long-term durability.